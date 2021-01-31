IND USA
Satya Pal Malik, who has been transferred to and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya, is seen in this file photo.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik warns Centre not to suppress farmers' movement

Recalling his journey from the agriculture fields to power corridors, Malik said he understood the cause of the farmers.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged the Centre not to suppress the farmers' movement but to listen to their concerns about the three farm laws passed during the last Monsoon Session of parliament.

"I would warn that suppressing any issue in the world is not a solution. By pressing, it goes down for some time, but then it emerges with even bigger force," the Governor told ANI.

Recalling his journey from the agriculture fields to power corridors, Malik said he understood the cause of the farmers.

"It is in the interest of the nation to find a speedy solution to this issue. I urge the government to listen to their concerns. Both sides should responsibly engage in talks," the Meghalaya Governor said.

Showing towards farmers protesting at Delhi's border area for over two months, Malik said the government show 'greatness' and solve the issue keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

Also Read | Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut

"The way farmers have been lying outside for 60 days, their family members moving back and forth between Delhi and their homes, the household work is stopped. The farmers have no sense of surety. The government has its own compulsions, but the government's role is on top. The government has everything in its hands. It should solve this issue by showing greatness, and the interest of the farmer should be solved keeping the interest of farming in mind," he stated.

Meanwhile, Malik took a strong exception to the violence that happened on January 26 in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally and said he is confident that those who violated law and order during tractor rally were not farmers.

"On January 26, there were miscreants involved in violence. By and large farmers protest has been quiet that day. Farmers endured everything, they suffered, and they are not furious. I do not want to put them in that category. I will ask them to negotiate with intelligence with the government," he added.

When asked if he can act as a mediator between Centre and protesting farmers, Governor categorically denied it, saying the government would solve it by itself.

