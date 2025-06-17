Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Cops to recreate crime scene today

In a new development in the Meghalaya murder investigation, police will escort all the accused to Sohra to recreate the crime scene. According to officials, those involved in the murder of the Indore businessman - including his wife, Sonam- will be taken to the location as part of the investigation process. The police is preparing a detailed timeline of the Meghalaya murder and the exact roles of each of accused. They will recreate the crime scene today in Sohra.(PTI)

This will take place in an isolated parking lot and on top of a gorge in Sohra around 12 pm on Tuesday, said East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem to PTI. On May 23, Raja Raghuvanshi was hacked to death while on a honeymoon in Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam, her alleged boyfriend and three other hitmen were also involved and have been arrested in connection to murder. Meanwhile, Raja’s decomposed body was found in a gorge near the Weisawdong Falls on June 2. All the accused are in Meghalaya Police's custody, and an SIT is probing the case.

DGP I Nongrang said on Monday that the SIT was looking into the case from various angles. "We are investigating whether there is anything more to this case. It is unusual that within a few days of marriage, she (Sonam) would develop so much animosity for her husband," Nongrang told PTI. She also said that there is enough evidence and now the loose ends of the case are being tied up.

The SIT has also sought assistance from Assam Police and some other states, where the accused persons have been before and after the crime, an official said.

The DGP said that the police is now in the process of preparing a detailed timeline of the crime and the exact roles of each of accused. They are also trying to corroborate 'contradictory statements' given by some of the accused.

Earlier, the family of Raja Raghuvanshi raised serious questions about the statements given by Sonam and her accomplices in the case. Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s brother also made an appeal for narco test of the accused stating that their behaviour has raised doubts. While speaking to ANI, Raja's brother, said that Sonam and Raj are misleading the police. He said that new videos are being posted on social media which indicate that more people might be involved in the murder.



(With PTI and ANI Inputs)