Meghalaya police deploy drones, sniffer dogs to find missing Indore couple

The Meghalaya police on Wednesday deployed drones and sniffer dogs to search for a couple in Indore who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district's Sohra area. Drones and K9 units were employed to find the couple which had gone missing in Meghalaya near Sohra(File)

"Today, drones and special dog squads were pressed into service to search for the couple who went missing since Sunday evening," a senior home department official told PTI.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22, after which they rented a scooter to visit the root bridges in Nongriat village located in Sohra.

Drones and K9 units accompanied three search teams from 9 am till sunset along the trail to the root bridges in which the couple had stayed for a night.

The couple had stayed there for a night and then checked out the following day to return to Mawlakhiat. Their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe on May 24, on the road from Shillong to Sohra.

An initial search took place with the help of local villagers. A relative of the couple who had been unable to get through to them had filed the first complaint.

"Till date, we do not have verified reports confirming the couple's movements and their phone remained switched off," a senior police officer told PTI.

Hungarian tourist found dead in Meghalaya

In April, the body of a 41-year-old Hungarian tourist, Puskas Zsolt, was found in a partially decomposed state near Ramdait village, 12 days after he was reported missing from a hotel in Shillong.

The tourist was on his way to the renowned double-decker root bridge at Nongriat.

The Hungarian Embassy had filed a missing complaint on March 29 and an FIR was lodged on April 2 following which a search and rescue operation was launched along with local villagers and members of social organisations.

The police had ruled out foul play in that case, suggesting the tourist may have died due to an accidental fall while trekking alone.