Meghalaya: 12-year-old girl rescues 6-year-old brother from drowning in septic tank

A 12-year-old girl saved her six-year-old brother from drowning after he accidentally fell into a septic tank filled with water last week in a neighbouring house in Nongrangoi (Umiap), a remote village in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district. For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)

The incident occurred on May 22 when their parents, who are farmers by occupation, were away working in the fields. However, the incident came to light on Monday. The girl, identified as Larikordor Syiem, is the daughter of Bah Diningstar Kharbani and Kong Phullinda Syiem; the boy has been identified as Saibanstar Syiem.

The incident took place when the boy and another younger sibling had gone to a neighbour’s house to ask for some wild berries. When the homeowners refused, the children began playing by tossing some berries on the ground. While returning home, Saibanstar’s footwear accidentally fell into the septic tank, and he slipped and fell while trying to retrieve it.

His younger sibling tried to help by extending a broomstick, but it broke. Realising the danger, the child ran to their elder sister.

Larikordor rushed to the spot, managed to grab her drowning brother’s hand, and pulled him toward the edge. She then dragged him out, pressed on his abdomen and chest to expel the water he had swallowed, and resuscitated him.