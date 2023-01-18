Meghalaya polls to be held on Feb 27, results on March 2

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the election dates have been fixed keeping in mind the exam season.

The poll panel said that the last date for filing of nomination will be February 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 10.

The tenure of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 15.

Here's the complete schedule for the Nagaland assembly polls:

Issue of notification: January 31

Last date of notification: February 7

Scrutiny of nomination: February 8

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 10

Date of poll: February 27

Results: March 2

Apart from Meghalaya, EC also announced the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, and Nagaland during a press conference in Delhi. Tripura Assembly election will be held on February 16 while Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. All these three elections will be held in one phase.

The election body has directed the enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent for a smooth and fair polling ensuring a level-playing field, the CEC said.

The term of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies will end on March 12, 15 and 25, respectively. A total of 9,125 polling stations will be there in the three states, which will be 634 more than in 2018. Webcasting will be there in 73% of polling stations. 376 polling stations will be managed by women.

The National People's Party (NPP) won the 2018 elections in Meghalaya, ousting the Congress and forming an alliance with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and regional parties. Conrad Sangma, was elected as the chief minister and is hoping to stay in power without alliances.

