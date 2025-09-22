Shillong, Hundreds of ad hoc school teachers in Meghalaya on Monday held a protest here, demanding regularisation of their services and enhanced pay. Meghalaya teachers hold protest over pay, service regularisation

The teachers, under the banner of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya , staged a demonstration in the state capital by walking on foot to press for their demands.

They also accused the state government of failing to deliver assurances made nearly two years ago.

The federation is seeking the "immediate transfer of ad hoc teachers to the deficit system, a five per cent annual salary increment, enhancement of retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and implementation of the commitment made by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on December 17, 2023," a protesting teacher said.

In Meghalaya, there are government teachers who are directly appointed by the school education department, and 'deficit' teachers whose salaries are partly funded by the state.

Ad hoc teachers work on a fixed honorarium without service benefits, besides those appointed in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan schools.

The ad hoc category covers lower and upper primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers, who together form a substantial section of the state's education workforce.

Currently, ad hoc teachers are paid ₹18,000 per month in lower primary schools, ₹22,000 in upper primary, ₹29,000 in secondary, ₹31,000 for science, and ₹33,000 in higher secondary sections.

Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya vice president S Jungai told reporters that the ad hoc teachers were compelled to hit the streets as the government had "failed to act on long-pending promises".

"Ad hoc teachers perform the same duties as regular ones but are deprived of benefits. The government must bring in a clear policy to reform the ad hoc system," he said.

He said many teachers have served for decades but continue to draw a meagre salary, unlike their counterparts in the regular system.

Jungai warned that the agitation would continue indefinitely if the government did not respond positively.

"If the authorities act within a day or two, it will be good. If not, we will be forced to intensify the protest," he added.

