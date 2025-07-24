Meghalaya ups vigil at borders amid Assam’s pushback of suspected Bangladeshis

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to maintain vigil along the state’s borders to prevent suspected illegal immigrants being pushed back by neighbouring Assam from entering the state.. Security personnel stand guard as villagers watch the demolition of their houses by local authorities during an eviction drive at an alleged illegal residential settlement inside the Paikan Reserve Forest in Goalpara district, in Assam (AFP FILE)

Additional chief secretary Shakeel P Ahamed, who oversees the Home (Political) Department, issued the directive amid an intensified drive by the Assam government to deport individuals believed to be Bangladeshi nationals.

“In view of the ongoing pushback of foreigners by the Assam Government and to prevent their possible entry into Meghalaya, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to remain alert and take necessary steps to check such movement and ensure law and order is maintained,” Ahamed said in a communication issued late on Wednesday.

Meghalaya shares an 884.9km-long border with Assam, and officials are concerned that individuals expelled from Assam may attempt to cross into districts such as Ri-Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills, and West Khasi Hills.

The state government wants to avoid law and order issues or circumstances that put a strain on administrative resources.

The directive comes at a time Assam has announced that over 330 foreigners have been deported to Bangladesh since June. The Himanta Biswa Sarma government has invoked the Immigration (Expulsion from Assam) Act 1950 to expedite removals without requiring lengthy tribunal hearings. Simultaneously, large-scale eviction drives are being carried out in districts such as Dhubri, Goalpara, and most recently, Golaghat’s Uriamghat, targeting settlements deemed to be illegal encroachments.