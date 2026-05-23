Mehangai Man’ Modi increasing fuel burden on people: Congress slams PM amid petrol price hike

Congress on Saturday criticised the Centre over the fresh increase in petrol and diesel prices, asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is burdening the common people while prioritising the interests of oil companies.

Petrol and diesel prices rose three times in just over one week.(AFP)

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In a post on X, the Congress said, “'Mehangai Man' Modi has increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 in the last nine days. Today again, petrol prices were raised by 94 paise and diesel by 95 paise.”

The Congress party alleged that the Modi government was more concerned about the profits of oil companies than providing relief to citizens affected by rising inflation.

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{{^usCountry}} "Modi only cares about the profits of oil companies. While governments around the world are providing relief to their people, the Modi government is busy looting its own citizens. At least once, think about the welfare of the people, how long will you keep favouring the capitalists?", the party said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Modi only cares about the profits of oil companies. While governments around the world are providing relief to their people, the Modi government is busy looting its own citizens. At least once, think about the welfare of the people, how long will you keep favouring the capitalists?", the party said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Congress remarks came amid another hike in fuel prices, continuing the recent upward trend in petrol and diesel rates. Petrol diesel price hike {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress remarks came amid another hike in fuel prices, continuing the recent upward trend in petrol and diesel rates. Petrol diesel price hike {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices were increased again across major metropolitan cities on Saturday, marking the third fuel price hike in less than 10 days amid continuing volatility in global energy markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Petrol and diesel prices were increased again across major metropolitan cities on Saturday, marking the third fuel price hike in less than 10 days amid continuing volatility in global energy markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to ₹99.51 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to ₹92.49 per litre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to ₹99.51 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to ₹92.49 per litre. {{/usCountry}}

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In Kolkata, petrol prices were hiked by 94 paise to ₹110.64 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 95 paise to ₹97.02 per litre.

Mumbai witnessed an increase of 90 paise in petrol prices, taking the rate to ₹108.49 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to ₹95.02 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to ₹105.31 per litre, while diesel prices climbed by 87 paise to ₹96.98 per litre.

The latest revision comes just days after fuel prices were increased earlier this week. On Tuesday, petrol prices in Delhi rose by 87 paise from ₹97.77 to ₹98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise from ₹90.67 to ₹91.58 per litre.

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During the earlier revision, Mumbai saw petrol prices rise by 91 paise, bringing it to ₹107.59 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 94 paise, which stood at ₹94.08 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices were raised by 82 paise to ₹104.49 per litre, while diesel prices climbed by 86 paise to ₹96.11 per litre.

Kolkata had also registered a sharp increase earlier this week, with petrol prices going up by 96 paise to ₹109.70 per litre and diesel prices increasing by 94 paise to ₹96.07 per litre.

Fuel prices in Jaipur also witnessed an upward revision during the previous hike. Petrol prices in the city increased by 94 paise per litre, while diesel prices rose by 92 paise per litre.

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Following the increase, petrol prices in Jaipur stood at ₹108.91 per litre, while diesel was priced at ₹94.15 per litre.

Centre had already increased the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre each on May 15 across the country.

The repeated hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

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