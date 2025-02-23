Mehbooba Mufti accuses J&K assembly speaker of imposing form a ‘martial law’

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, of imposing a form of "martial law" while occupying a constitutional position. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.(ANI)

In a post on X, Mufti said that his role is to safeguard the rights of members of the legislature and not to act as a censor.

Her remarks came after Rather expressed displeasure for the “unwarranted publicity” of the House business notices given by legislators in connection with the business of the House.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the legislative assembly, reported by PTI, Rather said that such publicity tantamounts to a “breach of privilege” as per the prescribed rules and directed members to desist from such practice.

Also Read | PDP launches signature campaign for a complete ban on liquor

Mehbooba Mufti, however, accused Rather of imposing a form of "martial law" while occupying a constitutional position.

“While Rathar Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as Speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor,” she wrote on X. “Transparency and public awareness of legislative activities should not be seen as an infringement on parliamentary practices," he added.

Also Read | Ensure terror provisions in new laws are not misused: Amit Shah tells J&K admin

Mufti also said that many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf bill, have been debated publicly for months.

“On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions, and resolutions in advance promotes accountability. Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months,” she wrote.

Also Read | Don’t ‘legitimise’ Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba to CM Omar

“Regrettably, it appears that Rathar Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position,” she added.

The Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is scheduled to begin on March 3.