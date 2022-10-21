Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate official accommodation

Authorities have asked former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to vacate a house she has been staying in since 2005. The house on Gupkar Road overlooking Srinagar’s Dal Lake was allotted to her father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

“The estates’ department has issued a notice to Mehbooba Mufti asking her to vacate the house,” said Suhail Bukhari, a spokesperson for Mufti’s People Democratic Party (PDP).

It was unclear whether an alternate accommodation has been offered to Mufti. Officials said she can be provided another house if she wants.

Mohit Bhat, a PDP leader, said the Gupkar Road house was provided to Sayeed on security grounds in 2005 as he wanted to move to his personal residence, which was used as a guest house in the 1980s.

Security agencies used the house in the early 1990s before it was renovated and allotted to a bureaucrat.

Mufti has been among the vocal critics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party since she was forced to step down as the chief minister after the party withdrew support for her government in June 2018.