Mehbooba Mufti proposes all-party meet in Kashmir to save Article 35A

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said all regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir should sit together and chalk out a strategy to save Article 35A of the Constitution.

People of all ideologies, including separatists, should resist the “onslaught” on the constitutional guarantee to the state, she said.

“I want to tell all regional political parties that I am in contact with Omar Abdullah sahab on the issue. If there is an attack on Article 35A then I don’t know which flag people of Jammu and Kashmir will be forced to raise instead of the tricolour. Don’t push the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the wall,” Mufti said at a press conference.

“I would like to appeal to National Conference and Congress as well as leaders like (Yusuf) Tarigami sahib (CPI-M) and Engineer Rashid to sit together and decide what has to be done and how,” she said.

“All, including separatists, will have to come together. We all will have to resist this,” she said, adding that the biggest priority right now “is our identity”.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 07:50 IST