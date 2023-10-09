'Mehbooba not wrong, but…': Sanjay Raut reacts to PDP chief's remark on Palestine

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was not wrong in calling for resolution of the long-standing issue of Palestine. Pointing to India's decades-long stance on the conflict, Raut said then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had extended support to Yasser Arafat, the former President of the state of Palestine.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI)

“This is an international issue. As far as Palestine is concerned, our country has had a tradition. Indira Gandhi had extended support to Yasser Arafat at that time. I will not say that Mehbooba (Mufti) ji said anything wrong, but in such global matters, the nation has a role to play,” Raut said.

Mufti on Sunday said she hoped for an end to hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians, adding that it always takes "death & destruction for the world to awaken to the Israel-Palestinian conflict".

"Praying for bloodshed to end between Israel & Palestine. May peace prevail," Mufti posted on X.

Later in another post, she said, "Unfortunate that it takes such death & destruction for the world to awaken to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Deafening silence is maintained year after year as innocent Palestinians are murdered & their homes destroyed.

"Today just because the shoe on the other foot is pinching, the so called democracies are outraged. This selective outrage is criminal to say the least. Resolve Palestine so that peace prevails," Mufti added.

The conflict escalated Saturday after Hamas militants launched a surprise assault on Israel that combined a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into Israeli territory using para-gliders. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas.

More than 1,100 people including civilians and combatants have died so far in the latest armed conflict while the fighting continued in several locations Monday.

