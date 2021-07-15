Mehul Choksi reaches Antigua three days after bail on medical grounds

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi reached Antigua and Barbuda early Thursday morning, three days after the Dominica high court of justice granted him bail on medical grounds.

People familiar with the developments said Choksi landed at Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport in an air ambulance around 3.30pm Wednesday Caribbean time (Thursday early morning India time), following which he was received by ministry of foreign affairs officials.

Armed with the Dominican court order, which grants him stay in Antigua for medical treatment till he is fit to travel back, Choksi didn’t have any problem with immigration authorities, people familiar with the developments said.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said – “My client Mehul Choksi has returned to his home in Antigua safely. He faced no issues while entering back in Antigua. He is receiving medical treatment and his family is feeling relieved however torture during kidnapping has him caused lot of psychological and physical harm. All well that ends well. After tasting success in Dominica Now legal team is gearing up for long drawn fight in Antigua”.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua, whose citizenship he holds, on May 23, and was detained by authorities in Dominica, 200km away, the next day, following which his family members had claimed he was abducted.

India sought his deportation from Dominica directly as he was a prohibited immigrant there, for which he is facing charges there.

An Indian team had flown to Dominica on May 28 hoping to get him deported but Choksi filed a habeas corpus in Dominica high court alleging abduction and torture. Antigua’s Royal Police Force is probing the abduction allegations.

The allegations have been rejected by all three governments – India, Dominica and Antigua.

Indian government has stated that Choksi masterminded the Punjab National Bank scam worth $952 million ( ₹7,080 crore) and that he continues to be an Indian citizen as his declaration for renunciation of citizenship was never accepted by ministry of home affairs (MHA).