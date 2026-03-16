Meitei activist prevented from crossing buffer zone into Manipur’s Kuki area

Police in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Monday stopped a Meitei activist from visiting a Kuki-dominated area as part of a “cycle for peace” campaign before she could cross the buffer zone between the areas the two communities have controlled since ethnic strife began in the state in May 2023. Activist Malem Thongam said she remains committed to entering Churachandpur. (Sourced)

Activist Malem Thongam began her campaign on March 12 from Lamangdong Keithel in Bishnupur. She was stopped in Chandel before she could enter Kuki-majority Churachandpur as the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Kuki body, cautioned her against entering the area.

In a statement on Monday, ITLF cited reports about Thongam’s plan to visit Churachandpur and said that any such attempt will constitute a direct breach of the buffer zone. It advised her to respect the zone and refrain from entering Kuki areas. “Any attempt to cross the buffer zone will be viewed as a deliberate provocation aimed at inciting the sentiments of the Kuki-Zo people,” the statement stated.

The statement warned that Thongam will be responsible for any untoward incident that may occur if she crosses the zone. It urged the ITLF women’s wing, volunteers, and resources to remain on high alert and vigilant.

On Sunday, people belonging to different communities welcomed Thongam at Japhou Bazar in the Chandel district.

A police team on Monday informed her that she would not be allowed to engage in any activities. It told her she would not be permitted to stay overnight and could not proceed towards Churachandpur.

Thongam said she is committed to entering Churachandpur. “I will take my peace cycle ride campaign across all districts of Manipur.”

Meiteis and Kukis withdrew to their respective strongholds after the ethnic violence began in the state and claimed at least 260 lives and displaced around 60,000. Security agencies established buffer regions between Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal areas, virtually partitioning them.

The violence first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. It has since involved almost every community in the state. The Meiteis, mostly Hindu, live largely in the plains of Imphal valley, and the Kukis, predominantly Christian, in the hills.