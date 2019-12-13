Men attempt to rape girl on her way to school in UP’s Bareilly

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 15:37 IST

Three men allegedly attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district when she was going to school outside her village on Thursday morning, police said on Friday, in the third such attack in 24 hours.

The girl managed to escape and informed the police about the attack in Hafizganj area of the district, according to officials.

Police said they have detained two men and that a first information reporter (FIR) was being registered.

“We have detained two suspects, who are nearly 18-year-old. An FIR will be registered immediately after receiving a written complaint from the girl’s family,” the station house officer of Hafizganj police station, Suresh Pal, said.

“In their earlier complaint, the girl’s kin have not mentioned the names of the accused, but now they have decided to modify their complaint by including the names,” Pal said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a student of Class 9 was allegedly harassed by a group of teenagers when she was on her way home from school in Meerganj area. The girl was rescued by locals but the teenagers managed to flee.

Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified teenagers and are searching for them.

In Kamua village of Hafizganj, three men allegedly attempted to drag a Class 10 student to an isolated place while she was on her way to school. Local villagers came to her rescue after the girl raised an alarm for help.

The villagers caught hold of two of the men and handed them over to police but the third managed to escape.

The attacks came just days after a 24-year-old woman died of her burn injuries inflicted on her by five men, including her rapists, in the state’s Unnao. The woman was gang-raped in December last year but the case was registered only in March this year.