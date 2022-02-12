‘Meri aankhon main pani aa raha hai’: KCR slams PM Modi for Assam CM's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, in recent days, has been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday again lashed out at PM Modi and the Centre's ruling party, this time over comments made by BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Mr Prime Minister, is this the culture in your party? Is this the Hindu religion? Is this is our country's culture? One of your chief ministers is asking a politician who the latter's father is. As an Indian, I'm ashamed and I feel like crying. This is not a good thing for the country,” the chief minister, also known by his initials KCR, said, according to news agency ANI.

He further questioned if this is what is taught by Hindu epics. “You (BJP) are bad people. I request BJP chief Nadda ji that if you are honest and believe in dharma, dismiss the Assam chief minister. Can a CM talk like this? There's limit to everything,” KCR added.

On Friday, Sarma, who was campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Uttarakhand, said, "The Congress asked for proof of surgical strikes, authenticity of vaccine. Did we ever ask proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi's son?”

Sarma, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 2015, frequently targets Gandhi on social media.

In 2018, K Chandrasekhar Rao had called Rahul Gandhi the ‘biggest buffoon in the country.’