Met department withdraws red alert for rains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday withdrew a red alert across Tamil Nadu and Kerala issued earlier this week which had warned of excessive rainfall.

The IMD had predicted excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 7 and had issued a red alert for that day.

However, S Balachandran, director, the regional meteorological department said that there are no chances now for excessive rainfall on October 7.

“We had predicted that Tamil Nadu would receive an excessive rainfall on October 7. However, the upper air circulation formed over the south-east of Bay of Bengal has weakened now. So, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would receive only moderate to heavy rainfall until October 8,” Balachandran told reporters.

But the officer urged fishermen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

“As the sea would be rough in the parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, fishermen are advised not to sail into the sea until October 8,” he said.

Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced moderate rainfall for the past three days. But it was a sunny day on Saturday in many part of the northern Tamil Nadu.

Even as the IMD withdrew the red alert, the revenue department in Tamil Nadu said it has activated all precautionary measures.

“We are ready to face the monsoon. District administrations have been alerted to monitor the situations. Rescue forces, volunteers, relief camps are ready,” said a top official with the state disaster management agency.

A red alert for the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki was also withdrawn on Saturday.

One shutter of the Idukki dam has been opened. But there has been no flooding or damages in downstream areas along the Periyar river.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 17:38 IST