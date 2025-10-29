Metal forks, imaginary gun: Indian man charged with assault on teens on Lufthansa flight from US

A 28-year-old Indian man allegedly stabbed two minors with metal forks and slapped another co-passenger on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany last week and has been charged in a US District Court. The incident happened on October 25 on board Lufthansa flight 431 from Chicago to Frankfurt (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The man, identified as Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, was arrested on Saturday, October 25, and will be presented in a federal court in Boston later, said US authorities. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft.

What happened on the flight? On October 25 on board the Lufthansa flight 431 from Chicago to Frankfurt, the accused allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old with a metal fork on his shoulder, according to the charges documents. The incident allegedly happened as the minor was in a light sleep after having a meal before he got up and spotted Usiripalli standing over him.

“It is alleged that Usiripalli used his right hand to strike Minor A in the left clavicle area with a metal fork,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the district of Massachusetts.

Following this, the accused then allegedly attacked another 17-year-old sitting right beside the first victim and hit him in the back with the back, due to which, he suffered a laceration to the rear of his head.

As the situation got heated up and flight attendants stepped in, Usiripalli allegedly formed a gun gesture with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pretended to shoot himself before allegedly turning to a female passenger on the flight and slapping her. He also allegedly attempted to slap a flight attendant.

As all this unfolded on the flight, it was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport where the accused was taken into custody.

The accused had entered the United States on a student visa and had recently enrolled in a masters’ program in biblical studies. “Usiripalli presently does not have lawful status in the United States,” said the press release.