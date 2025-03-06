Menu Explore
Meteorite-like dense objects fall in Maharashtra’s Beed, sample taken for study

PTI |
Mar 06, 2025 07:29 AM IST

Dense objects were found in Khalwat Nimgaon village, Wadvani tehsil. One pierced a farmer's tin roof and landed inside, prompting an investigation.

Two meteorite-like objects fell in a village in Maharashtra’s Beed district following which a sample was collected for research, an official said on Wednesday.

Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said they would study the material and submit a report to the Beed district collector. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Instagram/@natural_history_museum)
Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said they would study the material and submit a report to the Beed district collector. (File) (Pic used for representation)(Instagram/@natural_history_museum)

The dense objects were found in the Khalwat Nimgaon village of Wadvani tehsil on Tuesday.

One of them pierced through the tin roof of farmer Bhikaji Ambhore's house and landed inside, he said.

The other rock-like material fell on a nearby farm.

“The tehsil office wrote to us for an inspection and accordingly, we went to the spot. We have taken a sample for further study. The object is quite dense and weighs around 280 grams,” said Dr Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Aundhkar said they would study the material and submit a report to the Beed district collector.

