Metro trial run on Whitefield stretch likely to begin on Oct 25

Bengaluru: The trial run on Bengaluru Metro’s Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch in the Purple Line is expected to begin on October 25, officials said.

The test-charging of the cable network between Whitefield and KR Puram will be carried out from October 15. The extended line will likely open to the public by January 2023, Metro officials said.

Last week, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued a public notice on test-charging 33 kV cables running along the metro viaduct between Whitefield and KR Puram.

“Trial runs will be conducted for at least 45 days, following which we will request for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. If everything goes as planned, the line will be thrown open for the public at the beginning of 2023,” an official statement said.

With 13 stations, Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch will connect the city’s IT corridor in its eastern parts. Bangalore Metro expects an additional passenger count of 250,000 to 300,000 once the Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield Purple Line opens to the public.

The 15.25 km elevated line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield has two reaches: R1A, which runs from Baiyappanahalli to Seetharama Palya for 8.67 km, and R1B, which runs from Seetharama Palya to Whitefield for 7.14 km.

The completed Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield stretch will also include stops at Mahadevapura, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi Junction, Seetharama Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi, Channasandra and Whitefield.

The trial run on the stretch was earlier scheduled for September but it was delayed due to the heavy rain that the city received in the past two months.

Meanwhile, BMRCL has floated a tender for procuring 318 metro cars for running them on various lines under phase II. In the tender for the first time, the BMRCL has also imposed a clause for the maintenance of coaches.

Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL, said that the manufacturer has to maintain the coaches for 15 years. “We have taken a cue from the Delhi Metro. Currently, a lot of resources are being spent on the maintenance of the coaches that include periodical repair works, spare parts, and others. To save money in the long run, other metros too have started imposing this condition while procuring coaches,” he said.

BMRCL is planning to revamp its project management system (PMS) in a bid to track its projects on a continuous basis. Tenders for the same will be called shortly. Chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai had last month criticised the delay in the completion of Namma Metro projects and attributed it to a lack of proper project management. As far as Metro rail projects are concerned, the city is lagging behind by 10 years, he had said.