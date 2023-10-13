Mexican Senate president ties Rakhi to PM Modi during P20 summit

In a heartwarming gesture, president of the Mexican Senate Ana Lilia Rivera tied a rakhi (a sacred thread) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in New Delhi. President of Senate Mexico Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera ties a Rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand, on the sidelines of the P20 Summit.(ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rivera can be seen tying a red and yellow rakhi on PM Modi's wrist. A person standing nearby was explaining to her how to tie the rakhi. After Rivera tied the rakhi, PM Modi placed his hand on her head in a blessing gesture, while Rivera accepted his blessings with both hands over her heart.

According to ministry of external affairs (MEA), India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial. Both countries are large emerging economies, with similar socio-economic development priorities and constraints, and have democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems, as well as convergent worldviews.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, commonly referred to as P20, being hosted at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi convention centre.

Describing the summit as a Mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices, PM Modi said that the legislative bodies are an important place for debate and deliberations.

"This summit is a 'mahakumbh' as it represents a convergence of parliamentary practices of the world. India landed on the Moon and hosted the G20 Summit successfully. Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This summit is also a platform to celebrate the power of the people of the world's largest democracy (India)," he said.

He also laid emphasis on working towards fighting terrorism. Highlighting how India has been facing cross-border terrorism for decades, the prime minister said, "India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament at the time when the session was on. Parliaments in the world and their representatives have to think how to work together in this fight against terrorism."

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.

