MH 60R Seahawk: Indian Navy to commission 1st squadron of choppers in Kochi | Top points

The Indian Navy is set to commission the first squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters at the INS Garuda in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday, in a move to strengthen India's defence journey. The commission will take place at 4:30pm. According to the Indian Navy, the multi-role choppers would mark a “pivotal moment” in India's defence modernisation journey.

