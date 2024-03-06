 MH 60R Seahawk: Indian Navy to commission 1st squadron of choppers | Top points | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / MH 60R Seahawk: Indian Navy to commission 1st squadron of choppers in Kochi | Top points

MH 60R Seahawk: Indian Navy to commission 1st squadron of choppers in Kochi | Top points

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Indian Navy is set to commission the first squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters at INS Garuda in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy is set to commission the first squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters at the INS Garuda in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday, in a move to strengthen India's defence journey. The commission will take place at 4:30pm. According to the Indian Navy, the multi-role choppers would mark a “pivotal moment” in India's defence modernisation journey.

The Indian Navy welcomed MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, which are set to be inducted today at INS Garuda in Kochi (ANI)
The Indian Navy welcomed MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, which are set to be inducted today at INS Garuda in Kochi (ANI)

All you need to know about ‘Seahawk’ squadron:

  1. The MH 60R Seahawk helicopter is the maritime variant of the Black Hawk helicopter. It is a part of the 24-aircraft foreign military sales contract signed with the US government in February 2020. The first Seahawk squadron will be raised today with the six helicopters that have been delivered to the Navy.
  2. The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and medical evacuation among other operations. According to the Navy, its advanced weapons, sensors, and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy's maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.
  3. The Indian Navy received its first two MH-60R choppers at Kochi two years ago. The twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers. They are armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes, and advanced precision weapons.
  4. “The MH-60R helicopter will enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains…The commissioning of the Seahawks underscores the Indian Navy's steadfast dedication to fortifying maritime security, aligning seamlessly with the Government of India's visionary goal of ensuring security and growth for all in the region,” the Navy said.
  5. The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian conditions and is fully integrated into the naval fleet.
  6. The commissioning of the helicopters in the INAS 334 squadron is expected to significantly enhance the Navy's operational capability in the Indian Ocean region which has been witnessing increasing Chinese military forays.

(With inputs from agencies)

