Indian Navy saves ship under missile attack in Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy saved a Liberian-flagged vessel carrying 23 crew members after it came under attack in the Gulf of Aden on Monday. The vessel, transiting approximately 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden, was reported on fire due to a “drone/missile attack” on the evening of March 4, the Navy said. The vessel, with a crew of 23 personnel, including 13 Indians, has been escorted to safe waters.

INS Kolkata, a vessel mission deployed in the region for maritime security operations, promptly arrived at the scene of the incident by 22:30pm.

A specialised firefighting team consisting of 12 personnel from INS Kolkata embarked on the vessel in the early morning hours of March 5 to assist in firefighting operations.

A specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team also boarded the vessel to provide assistance in assessing residual risks.

“Relentless efforts by mission deployed platforms symbolises #IndianNavy’s resolve in ensuring safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers plying in the region,” the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

The statement comes a day after Houthi militants claimed the attack on the Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned container vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

A military spokesperson for the Iran-aligned Houthis said that they targeted the vessel with "a number of suitable naval missiles".

The Houthis have been attacking merchant and military ships in and around the southern Red Sea since mid-November, ostensibly in support of Hamas as it wages war against Israel in Gaza. The group has said it won’t back down from hitting vessels until Israel stops fighting.

“Initial reports indicate there were no injuries,” US Central Command said on X. “The ship did not request assistance and continued on its way.”

The shipping assaults have caused thousands of miles worth of diversions for merchant vessels — forcing them to sail around southern Africa instead of through the Red Sea and Suez Canal — and sent freight rates soaring.