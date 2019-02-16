MHA asks states to ensure safety of Kashmiris, CRPF shows the way

There has been mounting concern over the safety of Kashmiris living in different parts of the country after Kashmir’s bloodiest attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in south Kashmir on Thursday. There have been some incidents of people from Kashmir being harassed and intimidated in retaliation against the terror attack, prompting the Union home ministry to issue an advisory all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas .

The CRPF, which suffered its worst loss in a single day in the valley, and has sworn to avenge the death of its troopers, stayed true to its professionalism as it took to Twitter to announce the launch of a 24-hour helpline for Kashmiri students and general public who are out of the valley.

#Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of #kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/L2Snvk6uC4 — CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) February 16, 2019

The home ministry’s advisory came hours after home minister Rajnath Singh assured an all party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation. “Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security,” the official said.

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said anyone from the state who is living outside and needs assistance can contact them. People on social media also posted several helpline numbers.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik held a high level meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday and reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of a the Pulwama attack.

The governor reviewed the situation of students from Jammu and Kashmir State in various Universities and Colleges across the country. He was informed that the Liaison Officers appointed at all major locations were working effectively and coordinating with University Authorities and local police ensuring the safety of our students.

The Governor asked all political parties and senior political leaders to appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Malik appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environs for their petty interests are defeated.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 23:11 IST