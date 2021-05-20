MHA asks states to help vulnerable sections, kids orphaned due to Covid-19

The Union home ministry on Thursday asked states and union territories to immediately review the facilities available for vulnerable groups, particularly children orphaned due to the Covid-19 disease, and coordinate with the agencies concerned as well as civil society groups to get them timely help.

It asked the states to give priority to vulnerable sections including orphaned children, women, senior citizens and people from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and sensitise police personnel in this context.

In a detailed advisory issued on Thursday, MHA said: “Several states/UTs have initiated action and strengthened their machineries to support the vulnerable groups and various success stories and best practices are now available with states/UTs where emergency services have been provided to the vulnerable groups impacted by Covid-19.”

“However, in order to meet the new challenges arising out of recent wave of Covid-19 affliction, it is requested to undertake an immediate review of the existing facilities for vulnerable groups interalia on the lines of the measures given in the various advisories issued by the MHA, especially for children who have been orphaned, senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical as well as safety and security), and members of scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes who may need guidance to access government support facilities,” it added.

There is no official data on how many children have been orphaned due to the pandemic but several state governments have announced various measures for the kids.

Delhi government has said that children who have lost both their parents to Covid-19 will get an aid of ₹2,500 per month till they turn 25 years old and their education will also be taken care of by the government. Karnataka too has said it will rehabilitate orphaned children up to the age of 18 years.

Madhya Pradesh has announced ₹5,000 per month to such children while Andhra Pradesh has announced fixed deposits worth ₹10 lakh for orphaned kids.

Thursday’s communication reminded states about several advisories and standard operating procedures issued last year for the protection of vulnerable sections of the society.

This includes release of ₹107.49 crore to state governments for setting up/strengthening women help desks in police stations. These help desks envisage to have an enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists, NGOs who can assist in accessing support, provide shelter, rehabilitation etc. and help in registration and follow-up in the cases giving required assurance and support to the women approaching them.