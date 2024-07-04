MHA notifies appointment of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj as member of NDMC

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified the appointment of Bansuri Swaraj as a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Bansuri Swaraj is a member of Parliament from the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bansuri Swaraj, Lok Sabha MP and the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)

This comes a day after the NDMC held its council meeting, approving multiple proposals in the agenda placed before it.

Before starting the proceedings of the council meeting on Wednesday, NDMC Vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay administered oaths to newly elected MP Bansuri Swaraj as a member of the NDMC and newly appointed Chairperson Naresh Kumar.

During the council meeting, the NDMC also approved the proposal for procurement of 200 MW solar power through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) available in its ISTS Tranche-XI for allocation on a long-term basis for 25 years, according to a statement.

The tariff of supply as discovered through Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB), based on the Standard Bidding Guidelines (SBG) issued by the Ministry of Power is ₹2.61/kWh ₹0.07/kWh SECI's trading margin, it added.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the council has made arrangements for electricity for 525 MW per day from different sources - solar systems, hydro plants, and other plants.

The New Delhi Municipal Council now has these members - Chairperson and Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Vice-Chairperson and former Delhi BJP Chief Satish Upadhyay, Kuljeet Chahal, Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva. The two council members from the Aam Aadmi Party are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Cantt MLA Virender Singh Kadian. The remaining members of NDMC are bureaucrats.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of former external affairs minister and ex-Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj. Bansuri made her debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi seat, contesting against AAP's Somnath Bharti. Before Swaraj, the New Delhi seat was held by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.