NDMC clears solar power proposal, inducts new MP as member

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday cleared several policy proposals in its first meeting after the Lok Sabha elections. Among the policies cleared was the procurement of 200 MW solar energy, which will help the council move towards its target of utilising 100% green power by 2025. Bansuri Swaraj becomes an ex officio member of the council by virtue of being the New Delhi MP. (ANI)

The meeting began with NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay administering the oath to chairperson Naresh Kumar. The Delhi chief secretary has been given additional charge of NDMC chairman, and replaces Amit Yadav, who has been transferred to the central government.

The vice-chairman also administered the oath to Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Bansuri Swaraj, who becomes an ex officio member of the council by virtue of being the New Delhi MP.

Upadhyay said that major decisions taken during the Wednesday meeting included the approval for the procurement of 200 MW solar power to meet its renewable power obligations. “We will source this power through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on a long-term basis for a period of 25 years. The tariff of supply would be around ₹2.61/kWh,” he said.

Last year, NDMC had announced that it targets to become the first municipality in the country to utilise 100% green power by 2025. According to council member Kuljeet Chahal, the civic body projects a maximum demand of 450 MW per day in the New Delhi area during the summer months, but has made arrangements for 525 MW per day.

The vice chairman said that NDMC has also decided to set up an automated kitchen with the help of the not-for-profit Akshaya Patra Foundation for the supply of freshly cooked mid-day meals to NDMC schools. The facility will come up at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya near Gole Market.

“It will supply freshly cooked mid-day meals to 7000-8000 students of Navyug schools initially for a period of three years,” he said.