The Union home ministry’s Secretary(Border Management), Rajendra Kumar visited Indo-Myanmar border areas in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Saturday --- the second high profile visit at the border after the Assam Rifles(AR) chief reviewed the security situation and operational readiness in the district earlier this month. MHA secy visits myanmar border in Manipur distt

The two visits have come against the backdrop of Myanmar-based militant groups dropping bombs at an AR post on November 28. Officials aware of the matter said the use of drones to drop bombs on the forces without them crossing the border is alarming and calls for intensive action because of which the troops are on high alert.

Assam Rifles in a statement on Sunday said that the secretary reviewed security architecture and infrastructure along the India–Myanmar border, while inspecting frontline border posts, surveillance systems, and assessing operational challenges to enhance field effectiveness. “In a joint review with AssamRifles and civil agencies, he stressed stronger patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing and adoption of drones and advanced sensors for smart border management, while reaffirming commitment to security and legitimate trade,” the statement said.

Last month, five Assam Rifles personnel were injured when Manipur’s People Liberation Army(PLA), a banned group, used rocket propelled grenades and drone bombs to launch an attack at the AR border post. “The five personnel had sustained splinter injuries. The bombs had hooks fitted to it and exploded on hitting the ground. It was an impact fuse. This is unprovoked escalation of violence. An appropriate response is being given. They have fled their camps, which are in firing range,” an official who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

The technology used by the militants, officials said, is simple and is similar to the modus operandi of using hooks on drug packets and weapon consignments to drop the contraband at the Indo-Pak border in Punjab.

On December 13, the PLA had also released a video of the drone attack, which officials said is part of their propaganda to regain control of the areas along the border.

In the last three weeks, the forces along the border are on high alert due to the new form of warfare adopted by the secessionist groups. “The method of warfare has changed especially after Operation Sindoor. Our forces on the ground are better prepared than these militant groups. Anti drone measures are already in place and are being increased. The militants had to flee when our forces responded in a calibrated manner while ensuring the safety of civilians on that side during that incident last month. We have strong intelligence about the camps of different militant groups operating from the Myanmar side,” the official cited above said.