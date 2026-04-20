Mid-air panic, prayers as Fly91 flight to Hubballi loops for hours in air due to bad weather: Video

A mid-air scare left passengers panicking and praying as a Fly91 flight remained airborne for four hours, much beyond its travel time, before a diversion and safe landing.

Videos of the passengers in the flight panicking and praying mid-air are circulating on social media.(Screengrabs/ X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi, which would usually take 90 minutes, was circling for nearly four hours in the air owing to bad weather. After it was unable to land, the flight was diverted to Bengaluru and made a safe landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. Airport officials later said all 22 passengers onboard the flight were safe.

Videos of the passengers in the flight panicking and praying mid-air are circulating on social media, wherein flyers can be seen joining their hands and sobbing. Passengers are heard saying ‘Oh my god’ repeatedly in one of the videos shared by a flyer. While the video did not capture the passengers' faces, their wails were heard in the shaky video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The flyers can be heard panicking and screaming, with the cries escalating after some point. “Hello…what happened madam? Why is he doing like that?” one of the passengers can be heard asking amid the chaos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flyers can be heard panicking and screaming, with the cries escalating after some point. “Hello…what happened madam? Why is he doing like that?” one of the passengers can be heard asking amid the chaos. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Another video shot by a passenger inside the flight shows a woman beside him sobbing and joining her hands in prayer, with tears in her eyes. In the second clip, the woman, who still seems distraught, pans the camera to show other passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shot by a passenger inside the flight shows a woman beside him sobbing and joining her hands in prayer, with tears in her eyes. In the second clip, the woman, who still seems distraught, pans the camera to show other passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the third clip shot by the same flyer, the pilot is heard reassuring the flyers that their “safety is paramount.” The pilot says that they would not attempt to land if the weather conditions did not allow it, and the flight would be diverted.

“But we still have another 30-45 minutes of endurance, and we are holding. We will keep you updated. And have patience and kindly follow the instructions so far given,” the pilot can be heard saying

Sources said that flight IC3401 had departed from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at around 3 pm and was scheduled to land in Hubbali at around 4.30 pm, but couldn't owing to unfavourable weather, PTI news agency reported. Regarding its diversion, an airport official said that these are standard safety measures.

‘General practice to circle in air waiting for weather to improve’: Airline

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement released after the incident, the airline refuted reports that the flight had developed a technical snag. “Information in some news reports pointing to a technical issue faced by the aircraft is false and baseless,” it said.

The airline maintained that the flight had been diverted owing to bad weather conditions. The airline and officials also stated that the flight remaining airborne and circling till the weather improved is a standard protocol.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The flight had hovered over Hubballi, located around 400 km from Bengaluru, for around an hour waiting for an improvement in the weather conditions, before it was diverted. “This is general practice. Aircrafts circle in the air for some time waiting for the weather to improve. It is the pilot's decision,” PTI cited an official as saying.

The flight finally made a safe landing at around 6.30 pm, and was flown back to Hubballi at 11 pm after the situation improved, the official said. “FLY91 has a highly skilled team of pilots, cabin crew and ground staff which are trained to manage any situation which may come up. The regional airline has an impeccable safety record,” the airline said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON