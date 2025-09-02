MiG-21s to be phased out on Sept 26

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will phase out the last of its MiG-21 fighter jets at a ceremony planned in Chandigarh on September 26, bringing the curtain down on its 62-year journey, officials aware of the development said on Monday. The air force currently has only two MiG-21 squadrons --- the No 23 Squadron, better known as “Panthers”, and the No 3 Squadron or “Cobras”; both based at the Nal desert fighter base near Bikaner(ANI)

The induction of the MiG-21, India’s first supersonic air combat interceptor, began in 1963. The MiG-21s are being replaced with the locally made light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A). Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared a ₹66,000-crore deal to buy 97 more LCA Mk-1As from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to boost the capabilities of the IAF.

This paved the way for the second order for LCA Mk-1As --- the IAF ordered 83 Mk-1A fighters for ₹48,000 crore in February 2021. To be sure, none of the fighters ordered four years back has been delivered yet.

The IAF has operated a variety of MiG-21 variants over the last six decades. These are Type 74 or MiG 21F, Type 76 or MiG 21PF, Type 77 or MiG 21FL, Type 96 or MiG 21M, Type 75 or MiG 21 Bis (upgraded Type 96) and the MiG-21 Bison. Both No 23 and No 3 squadrons operate the MiG-21 Bison, the last variant of the single-engine workhorse.

The MiG-21’s 62-year history in IAF has been punctuated by accidents that put the Soviet-origin aircraft’s safety record under running scrutiny and led to an understandable chorus of concern and calls for its replacement, with the IAF managing to keep them flying for so long with upgrades. Honouring the enduring legacy of MiG-21, the chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh last week flew a sortie in the fighter plane, and also in a formation led by a woman fighter pilot, symbolising both tradition and transformation, the IAF earlier said.