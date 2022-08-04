Home / India News / Migrant labourer killed, two others hurt in terror attack in J&K's Pulwama

Migrant labourer killed, two others hurt in terror attack in J&K's Pulwama

Updated on Aug 04, 2022
  • Terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora area of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir. The area has been condoned off.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the Pulwama government district hospital. (ANI Twitter)
HT News Desk

One migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora area of Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday evening. Police said the area cordoned off.

The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar. The injured who are undergoing treatment at the Pulwama government district hospital are Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool – both residents of Rampur in Bihar. Police said the condition of both are stable.

Condemning the attack, former deputy mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Imran said violence can never ever be justified in any of its manifestation.

"I unequivocally condemn the dastardly attack on non-local labourers in Pulwama where a labourer has lost his life. Violence can never ever be justified in any of its manifestation. My deep solidarity to bereaved family members & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.

    HT News Desk

pulwama terror attack
