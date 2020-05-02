e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two migrant workers on way home aboard special bus from Surat killed as vehicle overturns

Two migrant workers on way home aboard special bus from Surat killed as vehicle overturns

The bus carrying the migrant workers from Surat had started on Thursday night and was about to enter Ganjam district when the driver lost control at Kalinga Ghati on the borders of Ganjam and Kandhamal district.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 23:23 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Niyati Singh
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
In the last 2 days, 325 migrant workers from Gujarat’s Surat town have already arrived in Odisha’s Ganjam district in 7 buses.
In the last 2 days, 325 migrant workers from Gujarat’s Surat town have already arrived in Odisha’s Ganjam district in 7 buses.(Getty Images/iStockphoto photo for representation)
         

Two migrant worker travelling from Surat to Ganjam district of Odisha in a bus carrying 65 workers died when the vehicle overturned at a hilly road in Kandhamal district on Saturday evening.

Police officials said the bus carrying the migrant workers from Surat had started on Thursday night and was about to enter Ganjam district when the driver lost control at Kalinga Ghati on the borders of Ganjam and Kandhamal district.

Sub divisional police officer Jaykrushna Behera said the driver was over speeding on the hilly road when he lost control of the vehicle and dashed against concrete pillars and iron railing on the hilly road.

“As soon as the bus hit the pillars and iron railing, the driver slammed the brakes. Several people were thrown off leading to the death of one. The firemen and police managed to rescue 64 people,” said Behera.

State transport minister Padmanabha Behera said an inquiry would be done into the accident.

In the last 2 days, 325 migrant workers from Gujarat’s Surat town have already arrived in Odisha’s Ganjam district in 7 buses. Apart from them 70 students taking coaching for engineering and medicine courses in Rajasthan’s Kota town have already arrived in Odisha in a special bus while another 1,000 students are on their way. More than 6 lakh Odia migrant workers are expected to throng Odisha this month either through bus or by special trains arranged by Indian Railways.

To avoid the possibility of migrants spreading the infection around, Odisha plans to keep all migrants returning to villages in institutional quarantine while those in urban areas would be kept in home quarantine for 14 days.

tags
top news
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper