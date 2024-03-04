Mild earthquake strikes Doda region in Jammu and Kashmir

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Doda region in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake monitoring agnecy said the tremor was felt at around 9.17pm. The earthquake tremors were felt around 9.17pm on Monday. (Representative Image)

According to the seismic data released by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's epicentre was located at a latitude of 33.04 and a longitude of 75.83, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:17:27 IST, Lat: 33.04 & Long: 75.83, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the NCS posted on X.

There have been no reports of casualties or significant damage so far.