Milind Deora trailing from Maharashtra's Worli as per early trends

Milind Deora is trailing from Maharashtra's Worli seat , as per the official ECI website. L: Milind Deora | R: Aaditya Thackeray(X: @milinddeora and @AUThackeray)

Milind Deora is the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate for the Worli constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, voting for which took place on November 20, while the counting of votes for the same is taking place today, November 23.

Milind Deora serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and has previously held positions within the central government, notably as the Minister of State for Communications & Information and Technology and Shipping in the second Manmohan Singh ministry.

Milind Deora is currently in the Shiv Sena party which he joined after quitting the Congress party in January 2024.

Milind Deora vs Aaditya Thackeray

Milind Deora is contesting against incumbent Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackery-led faction) from the Worli Assembly seat. Worli has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction and was won by Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in the 2019 Assembly polls. Aaditya served as a Minister of Higher Education and Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra government from 2019 to 2022.

Worli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra and one of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai district. It is a part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.