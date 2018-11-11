Militant killed in encounter at Kashmir’s Handwara, arms seized

A militant was killed in a brief exchange of fire with security forces at a checkpoint in Kashmir’s Kupwara district today, police said.

The encounter broke out when a group of militants were travelling through Handwara in the afternoon were intercepted by security forces at a checkpoint near Chattipora.

“Consequently one terrorist got eliminated in the exchange of fire. The identity of the killed terrorist is being ascertained,” a police spokesman said.

Kashmir police, in a tweet, said that some arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Additional reinforcements have been called and the area has been cordoned off. “Searches are going on in the area,” the spokesman said.

This is the third encounter between militants and security forces in Kashmir in past three days. Since last Sunday, seven militants and a civilian have been killed in several incidents of violence in the Valley

Two local militants of Hizbul Mujahedeen were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday morning, a day after a Pakistani militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the district.

On Thursday, security forces busted a hideout in Shopian district, seizing explosive materials for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). On Tuesday, two militants, including a deserter from the Indian Army, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district. Both the militants were locals and residents of Shopian. One of them was Idrees Ahmad, who had deserted the army and joined militant ranks.

Last Sunday, police officials said they recovered two dead bodies from Khudpora area of Shopian after a gunfight between militants and security forces on Saturday evening.

