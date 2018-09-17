Militants barge into soldier’s house in Kashmir, shoot him in the head: Cops

An army man was killed by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. Police said that a group of militants barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, a Territorial Army (TA) man, in Kashmir’s Shurat Kulgam and opened fire.

“Malik was at home... He was shot in his head,” said a police officer. Malik died before reaching the hospital.

He was posted in the state’s summer capital Srinagar with the Territorial Army and was on leave.

In June, Army soldier Aurangzeb was abducted from a private vehicle when he was going home for Eid in Shopian. His body was recovered from a Pulwama village.

Meanwhile, life was affected in many parts of Kashmir as separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik asked people to observe a shutdown against the civilian and five militant killings in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Shops and businesses are closed in capital Srinagar while movement of public transport has been partially affected. Schools have been closed while attendance in government offices is thin.

The state is going for municipal and panchayat polls from October 8 amid threats from militants to people for participating in these elections.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 13:51 IST