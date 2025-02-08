Milkipur bypoll result: SP chief Akhilesh accuses BJP of 'misusing' electoral machinery

Accusing the BJP of "misusing" the electoral machinery to win elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said, "The true victory of PDA in Ayodhya in the Lok Sabha elections is many times greater than their false victory in the Milkipur Assembly and will always be so." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

In a post on X, Yadav also said, "The BJP cannot face the growing power of PDA on the basis of votes, that is why it tries to win by misusing the electoral machinery. Follow Milkipur bypoll live updates

"The level of manipulation of officials required to carry out such electoral fraud may be possible in one assembly constituency, but this 'chaar sau beesee' (apparently referring to cheating) will not work in 403 assembly constituencies. The BJP members also know this, that is why the BJP members postponed the bye-election of Milkipur," he said.

"This is a false victory, which the BJP will never be able to celebrate by looking into their own eyes in the mirror. Their guilt and the fear of future defeat will keep them awake," Yadav said.

The officials who have committed the crime of electoral fraud will be punished sooner or later, Yadav said.

"The BJP will use them and then let them go, they will not become their shield. When they lose their jobs and pension, they will alone suffer the punishment of a life of humiliation among their children, family and society," he said.

The Milkipur bypoll was necessitated after Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha last year.

While the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Milkipur was the only seat the BJP lost in the Ayodhya district. While the BSP did not contest the bypoll, the Congress backed its alliance partner SP.