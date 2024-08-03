Mine worker finds 19.22 carat diamond worth 80 lakh in MP

Sagar: A tribal man, working as a labourer in a shallow mine at Krishna Kalyanpur in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna, found a 19.22-carat diamond worth over Rs.80 lakh on Wednesday. (Twitter Photo)

Panna district collector Suresh Kumar confirmed that the diamond found by Raju Gaud is 19.22 carat, valued at at least Rs.80 lakh.

“The gemstone would be put up for open bidding at the next diamond auction,” the collector said.

Gaud has been working in a leased shallow mine at Krishna Kalyanpur for the past ten years. The gemstone was found while he was, as per his regular routine, digging the mud.

He said he dug mud and started sifting as a part of his daily routine. He deposited the diamond with the government authorities.

“When I saw the diamond, I was surprised…All my financial problems will end soon,” said Gaud.

Gaud, who is a part-time tractor driver, said, “I have seen the journey of many people from rags to riches. I was taking mining on lease with a hope to change my fortune. This mine was taken just two months ago, and fortunately, I got the diamond.”

Panna Diamond Association president Srinivas Richariya said that gem-quality diamonds are of the most advanced variety. “It weighs around Rs.3 lakh to Rs.6 lakh rupees per carat; hence, it can fetch between Rs.80 lakh to Rs.1.25 crore in the auction. This is the most precious mined diamond of this year.”

Panna is popular for diamond mining.