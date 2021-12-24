Mines supplying stones for Ram Mandir auctioned for 245 crore

Rajasthan has earned a revenue of ₹245 crore by auctioning 38 mining plots at Banshi Pahadpur in Bharatpur district from where red sandstones are being supplied for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Additional chief secretary (mines and petroleum) Subodh Agarwal said the government earned 17 times more revenue than the reserve price. He added two of the plots fetched over 42% higher money. Agarwal said that mining plots cover an area of about 230 hectares.

The auction was completed in two phases from November 10 to December 3 through the Centre’s e-platform.

A mining department official said 120 hectares in Banshi Paharpur have been reserved for Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited, a state government undertaking. “With the start of legal mining in this area, according to a rough estimates, 10,000 people will get direct and indirect employment,” he said.

Sandstone was earlier illegally mined in Bansi Paharpur.

