Minister files complaint against BJP’s Kapil Mishra over Rahul video. He responds

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh health and family welfare minister TS Singhdeo on Thursday filed a police complaint against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and two others, accusing them of spreading false and malicious information about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Nepal.

The minister said he has submitted the complaint at Jagdalpur City Kotwali police station and sought action against the BJP leaders including Mishra, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana and Surendra Poonia.

Singh Deo, who is on a three-day visit to the Bastar division since Wednesday, reached the police station accompanied by state Youth Congress president Purnchandra Padhi and other party leaders.

Singhdeo tweeted soon after. “I have filed an FIR against @KapilMishra_IND, @MajorPoonia & @HarishKhuranna at Jagdalpur police station for deliberately spreading misinformation against Shri @RahulGandhi, a desperate attempt with malicious intent to tarnish his image. The fraudsters must pay the price.”

In his complaint, Singhdeo further stated that Gandhi was on a private visit to Nepal and has been attending some functions where he has been photographed with a local acquaintance, who has falsely been projected as a Chinese woman in the tweets, whereas the woman is a Nepali acquaintance of Gandhi.

“It is further necessary to point out that the tweets have been made with complete knowledge that the imputations being made therein are patently false but still the same are being propagated with the evident intention to malign and defame the reputation of Rahul Gandhi and to project his political image in bad light,” the complaint stated.

In his complaint, Singh Deo alleged, “ It is to be made clear that the said social media posts are absolutely false and baseless and are being spread as part of a concerted campaign to consistently malign and tarnish the image of Congress party in general and Rahul Gandhi in particular, in the minds of the people apparently to propagate the hateful and divisive ideology of a particular political party.”

Kapil Mishra responded an hour later, wondering why Gandhi went to a place that tarnished his image.

“Why FIR against me? (How) the video of the place where Rahul Gandhi went by himself has tarnished his image? Why did he go to such a place... ? If the court asks the details of Gandhi’s passport to be made public. Will you be able to make it public??..” Mishra said in a tweet in Hindi.