Shiv Sena mouthpiece defends Rahul Gandhi over nightclub video
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Thursday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a video of him in a nightclub in Nepal surfaced. Sena questioned that can’t political leaders go for private functions and participate in parties in a five-star hotel. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party slammed the Centre saying Gandhi was not responsible for the riot-like situation in Jodhpur and skirmishes with security forces in Kashmir, but prime minister Narendra Modi had more responsibility.
Gandhi, who visited Kathmandu to attend a journalist friend’s wedding, was attacked by the BJP for being away from the country when Congress-ruled Rajasthan was ‘burning’ and during a crisis within the Congress party.
Defending its alliance partner in Maharashtra, the Sena mouthpiece said, “Can’t other political leaders make a private visit? And can’t they participate in a party in a five-star hotel? The BJP asked why Rahul Gandhi was not concerned when violence erupted in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where the Congress party is in power.”
The editorial said that when the violence erupted in Jodhpur, PM Modi was on an official Europe tour, where he is taking an initiative to resolve the Ukraine-Russia ‘riot’, but he has not spoken about the issues in the country.
“On Eid, riots erupted in parts of Kashmir valley and security forces were also attacked. Surprisingly, the BJP does not think that these situations were serious. The riot in Kashmir did not break out due to Modi, similarly, the Jodhpur clashes did not erupt due to Rahul Gandhi. However, prime minister Modi has more responsibility towards these issues,” it said.
Maharashtra BJP spokesperson said that it does not respond to criticism made in the Sena mouthpiece.
The editorial asked if the Modi government was serious about the issues in the country. “The Congress party will decide on whether Rahul Gandhi was serious about politics or not, but how serious is the Modi government about several issues in the country,” the editorial said.
It said, “The BJP does not want to discuss issues, including coal shortage, power deficit, unemployment, fair price for farmers, inflation, and Chinese troops’ incursion into Indian territory. They are stuck on Rahul Gandhi’s Nepal visit. They can politicise issues over riots, hijab and loudspeakers, but they will not be resolved... The country is being pushed into the darkness, but instead of discussing real issues, they are discussing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to a nightclub. Is this the new India they spoke about?”
Covid cases continue to rise in UP, two districts report 100 cases each
Uttar Pradesh registered rise in new Covid cases as 361 more people tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday 199 people had tested positive across the state. “92,047 covid samples were tested in the past 24-hours and till now a total 11,17,86,390 samples have tested positive in the state,” additional chief secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad, medical health said in a press statement. Among new cases two districts reported over 100 new covid cases.
Faced with lacklustre response, MNS shifts focus to signature campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques
Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena campaign against loudspeakers used by mosques failed to evoke much response on Wednesday, especially with regards to broadcasting Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques, the party has now shifted its focus to signature campaigns and complaining to the police helpline 100 against the loudspeakers. Many mosques in Malegaon removed their loudspeakers, while those in Bhiwandi toned down their volumes. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said that the campaign against loudspeakers continues.
Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team
According to public relation officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the a resident of Ghoorpur, 25, woman Rizwana Begum, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari. Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of 'Operation Meri Saheli', were asked to help the woman passenger.
Covid vaccination: UP set to cross 32 cr doses mark
Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of administering over 32-crore Covid vaccine doses. By Thursday, 31,65,27,273 doses had been administered to beneficiaries in the state, officials said. They said UP will be the first state to administer over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses. On April 29, UP crossed a major landmark by vaccinate 14-crore individuals, a government release said. UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.47 crore doses administered, according to the government release.
Maha clocks over 200 Covid cases on Thursday, after a gap of 42 days
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday breached the 200 mark since March 25 as it added 233 fresh Covid-19 cases. On March 25, the state had recorded 275 cases. For the second day straight, Mumbai saw over 100 cases, with 130 new infections reported on Thursday. In 20 days, the state's active case count almost doubled. On April 16, Maharashtra saw its lowest active caseload with 626 cases, which climbed to 1109 on May 5.
