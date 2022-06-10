Minister's appeal to 'elders' amid tensions, curbs in Jammu's Bhaderwah

A day after restrictions were announced in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah over tensions in the town allegedly over objectionable speeches, and the Army was reportedly called in for flag marches, union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday morning urged for calm in an appeal to "elders and heads" in the area. "I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for," the union minister, who hails from Jammu, tweeted.

"Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation," the 65-year-old BJP leader said in another post.

A case was filed over the alleged inflammatory speeches as cops warned people against triggering law and order issues, news agency PTI reported. "Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of communal tension. Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah," an official was quoted as saying.

The speeches - which were reportedly shared on social media - were delivered amid controversy over remarks against Prophet Mohammed and his wife by the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who was also expelled by the part.

"Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared," the official added.

Meanwhile, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah also urged for peace. "I hope cooler heads prevail. J&K has enough problems without adding to them with communal tension spreading in & around Bhadarwah. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm & ask my party colleagues to help normalise the situation at the earliest," the former chief minister tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

