Home / India News / Curfew imposed in Jammu's Bhaderwah after tension over social media post
  • Citing the police media centre, an ANI report said that a case has been registered at Bhaderwah police station in connection with the matter and action has been taken as per law.
According to the Jammu police, appropriate action under the law has been taken and a case has been registered against the accused.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:28 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu's Doda district on Thursday night following communal tension, news agency ANI reported citing the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The law and order situation in the region was affected after a controversial social media post.

According to the Jammu police, appropriate action under the law has been taken and a case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Bhaderwah.

“Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared,” the police media centre said.

The communal tension broke out in the area following a purported video showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah.

bhaderwah jammu and kashmir curfew tension social media
