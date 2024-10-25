Menu Explore
Minor dies after falling into water-filled pit in Bengaluru: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Oct 25, 2024 06:44 AM IST

A seven-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit at an under-construction dairy society office in Kadugodi

A seven-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit at an under-construction dairy society office in Kadugodi, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged at the Kadugodi police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s family, naming dairy corporation president Sonnappa and secretary Sunil as the accused (File photo)
An FIR has been lodged at the Kadugodi police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s family, naming dairy corporation president Sonnappa and secretary Sunil as the accused (File photo)

Kadugodi police inspector B Ranga Swamy said: “The incident took place on Wednesday at around 9.30 am when a group of boys, including the victim, were playing near the construction site. The victim, identified as Suhas Gowda, slipped into the uncovered pit of about five-feet in Kannamangala, which had been filled with rainwater.” The pit ad been dug for the installation of a lift at the dairy building but was left unsecured, posing a serious hazard.

“Though locals immediately pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Kadugodi police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s family, naming dairy corporation president Sonnappa and secretary Sunil as the accused. The complaint also named Sonnappa’s son, Ravikumar, as responsible for overseeing the construction work, including the excavation of the pit. It alleged that the construction team failed to implement basic safety measures that led to the death of the minor.

“ We have registered a case against Sonnappa and Sunil under BNS Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and issued notices to both for an inquiry,” he added.

