Minor gangraped in Bhopal, 3 held; BJP cancels membership of one of the accused

Three persons, including a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bhopal. Police said the minor had come to Bhopal from Agra and was raped in a hotel room in the Madhya Pradesh, capital, according to an ANI report.

Action was taken based on footage from the hotel, said Bhopal superintendent of police Sai Krishna Thota.

#UPDATE | BJP cancels the primary membership of its Dindori office in-charge Manish Nayak who is a co-accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in Bhopal — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Following the arrests, the BJP cancelled the primary membership of its Dindori office in-charge Manish Nayak, one of the accused in the case.

According to reports, among those jailed is also a functionary of the Janata Dal (United), identified as Dinesh Awadhiya.