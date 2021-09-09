Home / India News / Minor gangraped in Bhopal, 3 held; BJP cancels membership of one of the accused
Representational image (HT Archive)
Minor gangraped in Bhopal, 3 held; BJP cancels membership of one of the accused

Police said the minor had come to Bhopal from Agra and was raped in a hotel in the MP capital.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Three persons, including a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bhopal. Police said the minor had come to Bhopal from Agra and was raped in a hotel room in the Madhya Pradesh, capital, according to an ANI report.

Action was taken based on footage from the hotel, said Bhopal superintendent of police Sai Krishna Thota.

Following the arrests, the BJP cancelled the primary membership of its Dindori office in-charge Manish Nayak, one of the accused in the case.

According to reports, among those jailed is also a functionary of the Janata Dal (United), identified as Dinesh Awadhiya.

 

