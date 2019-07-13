Minor gets 3 years in prion for raping, impregnating minor girl

In a remarkable decision, a juvenile justice board (JJB) in Bihar sentenced a minor to three years of imprisonment under IPC section 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he was found guilty of raping and impregnating a minor.

Blood samples of the new born baby, the rape survivor and the rapist were sent to the forensic science laboratory for DNA test which confirmed that the rapist was the child’s biological father.

The accused, 13-years-old then, was convicted for raping and impregnating the 12-year-old girl in 2015. The court by taking the convicted boy into custody ordered to send him to Patna based remand home.

The accused had raped the minor girl while she was carrying food for her father working in an agriculture field.

“Fearing castigation from her family, the survivor did not apprise anyone about the incident. The matter came to light when she complained of severe pain in her abdomen. After the girl’s family found out about her pregnancy, they questioned her about it and it was then that she disclosed about the rape incident. Later a case was registered on the basis of the statement of the girl’s aunt and the accused was arrested,” said additional public prosecutor (APP) Mahendra Singh.

According to police, following the crime, family members of the rape survivor refused to accept her and drove her out of their house. The administration later intervened and shifted her to a shelter home where she delivered a baby.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 01:25 IST