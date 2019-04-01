BSF inspector, minor girl killed in Pakistan shelling in J-K’s Poonch

A minor girl aged around five to six years old and a Border Security Force Inspector were killed on Monday when Pakistani troops opened fire and shot mortars on Indian positions and forward villages along the Line of Control in the Poonch district. Four BSF jawans who were injured in the shelling are said to be out of danger.

As preventive measure the district authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions within five km radius of the LoC in the Shahpur sector.

“A minor girl aged around five to six years was killed. Five BSF jawans were among 14 injured in Pakistan shelling in Poonch on Monday,” SSP Poonch Ramesh Kumar Angral confirmed.

Poonch deputy commissioner Rahul Yadav said, “Two civilians suffered minor injuries in Pak shelling and as a precautionary measure we have ordered closure of educational institutions in Shahpur area along the LoC.”

The Pakistani troops are continuing with heavy fire and shelling, he added

One of the two injured civilians has been identified as Muhammad Sharief. He was hit by mortar shrapnel and has been moved to a hospital for treatment.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 7:45am, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch district.”

The Indian Army is retaliating beffitingly, he added.

Officials said that authorities have ordered that schools falling in shelling range in Shahpur, Mendhar, Kerni, Qasba shall remain closed on Monday.

Reports said that mortar shells shot by Pakistan troops landed in residential areas in Dabraj, Mankote, Shahpur and Kerni.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has upped the ante on the borders ever since parliamentary elections were announced in the restive state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Akhnoor rally on March 28 had sent a strong warning to Pakistan and militants saying “any act detrimental to India will cost them heavily”.

He had also said that the shelling by Pakistan will not last long as the Indian forces were giving them a befitting reply.

On April 3, BJP president Amit Shah will address two rallies in Udhampur and Sunderbani.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:04 IST