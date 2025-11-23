Minor girl’s severed body parts found near Gurugram; black magic ritual suspected

Gurugram : Police on Saturday said that there was a strong possibility of a “black magic ritual”, in relation to the recovery of body parts—severed head and left leg—of a minor girl from a green belt along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Udepuri village in Manesar on Wednesday evening. Minor girl’s severed body parts found near Gurugram expressway; cops suspect black magic ritual(HT Photo)

Police officers privy to the investigation said that forensic experts also recovered chopped braids from near the spot where the body parts were recovered.

A senior police officer, not wishing to be named, said,“The recovery of chopped braids and chopped hair of the severed head strongly indicates that the girl, estimated to be six to 10 years old, was probably murdered as a sacrifice during some black magic ritual.”

The officer cited above said that there were patches of bloodstains on the severed parts, which could have formed only by pouring blood on them.

“The body was severed with a very sharp weapon and parts of it were disposed of in the green belt along the KMP by the killer after reaching the spot,” he said.

The body parts were recovered on Wednesday evening after a farmer had spotted them and alerted the police control room. Investigators had said that the murder had taken place three to four days prior to the recovery.

Police said that the injury marks on the severed parts indicated they were separated in a couple of blows.

According to officers aware of the case, an autopsy on Monday will further clarify how the murder might have taken place, the nature of the weapon and the blows.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were gathering human and as well as technical intelligence to trace the identity of the deceased girl and also track the killer.

Officials said that they have alerted the nearby police stations and neighbouring districts for information on the recovery of severed body parts.

A murder case was registered against unidentified suspects at Bilaspur, soon after the body was recovered.