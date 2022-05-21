Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

Minor rape victim killed by kin in MP, say police

The minor girl, who was raped by a villager earlier this month, was forced to consume poison by her uncle and cousin, a senior police officer said, suspecting it to be a case of hate crime
Updated on May 22, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar

A 17-year-old rape survivor was murdered by her maternal uncle and his son in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the accused, aged 48 and 22, were arrested on Saturday after a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them, said Mukesh Gaud, in-charge, Khilchipur police station.

“On May 18, the police were informed that the rape survivor died in suspicious circumstances,” said Gaud. “Her maternal uncle informed the police that she consumed poison and died by suicide. On Friday, his son was interrogated and confessed to the crime.”

During interrogation, the girl’s cousin told the police that they killed her because she defamed his family in the village, the senior officer said. “They forced her to consume poison and later changed her clothes to present it as a suicide case,” Gaud added.

RELATED STORIES

Role of other family members is being investigated, he said.

Earlier, the minor was abducted and raped by a 22-year-old man, police said.

“The girl shifted to her maternal uncle’s house a year ago after the death of her mother due to Covid-19. The 22-year-old man from the same village as her maternal uncle abducted the minor on April 30 and took her to Rajgarh,” said Gaud. “Her maternal uncle informed about it to her father, who filed a missing person’s complaint at Khilchipur police station.”

Later, the girl was recovered from the Raigarh bus stand and the accused was arrested, Gaud said. The accused was booked for abduction and rape under relevant sections of the IPC and prevention of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. He is currently lodged in jail, he added.

Topics
madhya pradesh
