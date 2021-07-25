Home / India News / Minors gang-rape UP teen, hold brother hostage
Minors gang-rape UP teen, hold brother hostage

MEERUT: Four minor boys allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl after holding her 12-year-old brother hostage at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar’s district Jogiakhera village, police said
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:46 PM IST

According to police, on Friday night one of the accused entered the survivor’s house through the roof when she and her brother were alone. He then helped his three associates enter the house, police added. The accused, assaulted the minor girl and recorded the act, threatening to make the video public if she approached the police, officials said. The girl informed her parents about the incident on Saturday and they filed a complaint, said Atul Srivastav, SP (rural) of Muzaffarnagar.

“We have held three of the four named accused and raids are underway to nab the remaining one,” said Srivastav. The SP added that a case against the Indian Penal Code Section 376d (punishment for rape) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. SP said the police are enquiring about keeping the girl’s brother hostage and additional sections would be added after examining circumstantial evidence.

The police, late on Sunday night, said they have detained the fourth accused as well.

